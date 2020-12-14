Meghan Markle praises ‘quiet heroes’ of the pandemic in surprise TV appearance

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday

Meghan Markle has praised the “quiet heroes” of the pandemic in a surprise TV appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday, where she made a heartfelt speech to thank those who worked through the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old said: “In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I am inspired by stories of compassion in our communities.

“Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together to support the collective well being of those around them.”

“Overnight, everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with a heartbreaking question: ‘How am I going to put food on the table for my family?’ “In the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.” The mother-of-one thanked those who’s kindness and compassion “reminded so many that they are cared for”. “Tonight we are celebrating these quiet heroes. Some of whom I know, and others that we applaud from afar.”

“These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation.

“They showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope and that we will be OK.”

The surprise appearance comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, opening up about her heartache in an opinion piece for the New York Times last month.

The former Suits star said in the piece: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”