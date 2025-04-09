Meghan Markle opens up about ‘rare and scary’ complications after childbirth

In the first episode of her new podcast, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, opened up about the complications she faced after her pregnancy.

Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan’s new podcast, is a part of a larger development of her career as a lifestyle content creator.

She spoke with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the creator of the Bumble dating app, during the show, saying: “we both had very similar experiences – though we didn’t know each other at the time – with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia.”

“It’s so rare and so scary,” said the 43-year-old former actress.

Postpartum preeclampsia is a rare condition that occurs when the mother has high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine soon after childbirth, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“You’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly,” Meghan said.

“And in the quiet, you’re still just trying to show up, mostly for your children, yeah, but those things are huge medical scares.”

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry share two children Archie and Lily, aged three and five.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Meghan made a rare comment about the UK tabloid drama she and her husband, Prince Harry, were caught up in before moving to California in 2020.

“No matter what scale you’re at, there’s going to be a point where you’re going to take a hit,” said Meghan.

“There’s a point where you’re going to decide if you’re going to cower, conquer, or rise above it,” she told her guest.

Although this is all the As Ever founder shared about that experience, Whitney also noticed how intensely the UK media targeted the couple.

She recalled her trip to Ireland a few years ago, where she “walked through the airport” and saw Meghan’s face on “every single” magazine cover.

She explained how much this surprised her as Meghan and Harry had already relocated to California, with little intention to return to live in the UK after stepping down as working royals.

A year after making the permanent move to California, Meghan won her legal battle against Associated Newspaper – who published a private letter she wrote to her dad, Thomas Markle.

Whitney said: “I had this moment of ‘Oh my…what? I’m in Ireland and she’s back home in California with her kids doing school drop off, and she’s on the front page of every single one of these?’”

“‘Like, what are they talking about? There’s no content, there’s nothing to say.’”

The Bumble founder then offered her hand to the Suit alum, describing her friend’s relationship with online hate and criticism as “not fair” and “brutalising.”

“When I see the way you’ve been treated in the media which is a magnitude that I’ll never understand—my heart breaks for you.”

The first episode of Meghan’s new podcast kept things rather simple when she introduced herself.

The opening episode, released by Lemonada Media, features the Duchess of Sussex referring to herself as simply “Meghan.”

This approach is echoed in the episode’s end credits when a voice says: “Confessions of a Female Founder is a production of Lemonada Media, created and hosted by Meghan.”

The promotional photo for the podcast also features the title followed by “with Meghan.”

During an episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old playfully clapped back at Mindy Kaling for calling her by her former surname, Markle, multiple times as they put a charcuterie board together.

“It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” she said.

When the couple tied the knot back in 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II gave Meghan and Prince Harry the titles Duchess of Sussex and Duke of Sussex, respectively.

The couple then went on to subsequently adopt Sussex as their last name.

“I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

However, this is not the only reason Meghan and Harry wished to keep their royal surname – despite stepping down from engaging in royal duties.

The Suits alum shared that the title is also an important part of her and her husband’s “love story.”

In a recent interview with People, Meghan said: “As the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’”

She continued: “I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Meghan also expressed that the royal title “means a lot to me.”