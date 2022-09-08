Meghan Markle ‘not travelling to Balmoral’ to visit Queen Elizabeth amid health fears

Meghan Markle is reportedly not travelling to the Balmoral estate to visit Queen Elizabeth II amid growing health fears.

Prince Harry is making the trip to Scotland by himself, as numerous senior royals have also rushed to the Scottish castle.

Kate Middleton is also not travelling to Aberdeenshire, as she is looking after her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in Windsor.

It is understood Meghan will remain in London, but will not attend the WellChild awards.

The duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, a source said, following the change of plan.

The couple were in the UK on Sunday for the One Young World Summit, and they then flied to Germany ahead of their appearance at the one-year countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games.

In a statement this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” they added.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss reacted to the news by tweeting: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Meanwhile Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the energy debate to update MPs about the Queen’s health.

He said: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

“If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”