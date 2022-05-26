Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to memorial for victims of Texas school shooting

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to a memorial for the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old male, who was identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two teachers when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The gunman was killed on the scene after reportedly being shot by responding officers.

These are 17 of the 19 children identified by loved ones from Tuesday's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Officials now say all of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. INFO: https://t.co/I3DnXNz4MB pic.twitter.com/O91fkOVCGO — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 25, 2022

On Thursday afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to a memorial for the victims.

She was spotted placing white flowers with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse.

The former Suits star then knelt down and hung her head at the cross for 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia.

The fact she went to Texas unannounced to pay respect to shooting victims at Uvalde elementary school just shows how much she cares for others. ❤️ #MeghanMarkle #uvaldetexas pic.twitter.com/4eIp76rS9u — Johanne (@moonbynight) May 26, 2022

Meghan also donated food at a community center hosting a blood drive.

A Sussex representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the Duchess traveled to Uvalde “in a personal capacity as a mother” in order to offer “her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

The Uvalde shooting was the deadliest at a US primary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

