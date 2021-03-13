Meghan Markle makes formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan

The presenter slammed her on Good Morning Britain on Monday

Meghan Markle has made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan, after he made controversial comments about her on Good Morning Britain this week.

The 55-year-old announced his departure from GMB on Tuesday, after he refused to apologise for comments he made about her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Monday, Piers and his co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says… I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The 55-year-old was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

After the episode aired, Meghan filed a formal complaint to ITV, and its understood she wrote to CEO Carolyn McCall on Monday.

The Duchess has since complained to Ofcom, who launched an investigation into Piers’ comments earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the regulator has told Press Association: “We can confirm receipt of a standards complaint made on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex.”

Piers’ departure from Good Morning Britain was announced in a statement shared by ITV on Tuesday evening.

The statement said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The 55-year-old has stood by his decision to leave, and has stressed the important of “free speech” on social media.