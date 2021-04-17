Meghan Markle leaves handwritten card on wreath for Prince Philip at his funeral

The Duchess of Sussex watched the funeral from the U.S.

Meghan Markle leaves handwritten card on wreath for Prince Philip at his...

Meghan Markle left a handwritten card on a wreath for the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex was unable to attend the service with her husband Prince Harry today, as she was advised against travelling from the U.S. while pregnant.

According to MailOnline, a wreath from the couple was left in St George’s Chapel before the service began.

The specially-selected wreath featured the national flower of Greece, Acanthus mollis, to represent Philip’s heritage, and Eryngium – to represent the Royal Marines.

It was designed by Willow Crossley, who arranged the flowers for Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception in 2018.

Attached to the wreath was a note from Meghan, who watched the funeral from her and Harry’s home in California.

