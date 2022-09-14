Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry and the Royal family as the Queen’s coffin is displayed at Westminster Hall

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry and members of the Royal family on Wednesday afternoon, as the Queen’s coffin was displayed at Westminster Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked behind the Prince and Princess of Wales as they following the late monarch’s coffin into the historic building.

Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days, until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle at Westminster Hall. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/z5FrNfbGmR — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) September 14, 2022

Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side behind their father King Charles III today, as they followed the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The brothers put on a united front to pay their respects to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Members of the British Royal family followed the late monarch on foot to Westminster Hall – including King Charles IIi, his sons the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex.

Crowds line the streets as King Charles III, Princes William and Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II’s other children, accompany her coffin to Westminster Hallhttps://t.co/1LI0JwNI3y pic.twitter.com/e3s4NTKC1B — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 14, 2022

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also walked behind the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex were all transported to Westminster Hall by car.

The procession left Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm, and arrived at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried inside the Palace of Westminster. She will lie in state in Westminster Hall later today until the morning of her funeral next week. pic.twitter.com/DQJxdIDYra — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 14, 2022

The Archbishop of Canterbury then lead a short service, accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

As previously reported, Prince Harry was dressed in a morning suit for the procession, after being ‘banned’ from wearing a military uniform.

Only senior working members of the Royal family are allowed wear military uniforms to events honouring the Queen over the next few days, including her state funeral.

The decision has been widely criticised on social media, as the Duke of Sussex served in the army for 10 years, and completed two tours in Afghanistan.

William and Harry’s show of unity comes after they reunited for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, on Saturday.

The brothers’ troubled relationship has been well-documented over the past few years, but William and Harry seem to have put their differences aside this week to pay their respects to the Queen.

The British monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last Thursday, September, at the age of 96.