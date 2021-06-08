Home Top Story Meghan Markle includes special nod to baby daughter in new book

Meghan Markle includes special nod to baby daughter in new book

The former actress welcomed her second child with Prince Harry last week

By
Grace Flannery
-
SHARE

Meghan Markle has included a special nod to her baby daughter, Lilibet, in her new book.

On June 8, the Duchess of Sussex released a children’s book titled ‘The Bench’.

‘The Bench’ focuses on the special bond between a father and a son, as seen through the eyes of a mother – inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with their son Archie.

The book was illustrated by Christian Robinson, and features sweet depictions of Harry and Archie.

One illustration also shows Meghan holding a baby in a sling, while standing in a vegetable patch next to her rescue dog.

The image is a sweet nod to her newborn daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

Their daughter is affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR