The former actress welcomed her second child with Prince Harry last week

Meghan Markle includes special nod to baby daughter in new book

Meghan Markle has included a special nod to her baby daughter, Lilibet, in her new book.

On June 8, the Duchess of Sussex released a children’s book titled ‘The Bench’.

‘The Bench’ focuses on the special bond between a father and a son, as seen through the eyes of a mother – inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with their son Archie.

The book was illustrated by Christian Robinson, and features sweet depictions of Harry and Archie.

One illustration also shows Meghan holding a baby in a sling, while standing in a vegetable patch next to her rescue dog.

Days after the arrival of her daughter Lilibet Diana, Meghan Markle is out with her first children’s book, “The Bench.” @NMoralesNBC spoke exclusively with the book’s illustrator, Christian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/dhWeE7ZfyZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2021

The image is a sweet nod to her newborn daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

Their daughter is affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana.