Meghan Markle ‘in a better place’ with Kate Middleton since welcoming baby Lili

The sisters-in-law have bonded in recent weeks

Meghan Markle ‘in a better place’ with Kate Middleton since welcoming baby...

Meghan Markle is reportedly “in a better place” with Kate Middleton since welcoming baby Lili.

According to Us Weekly, the sisters-in-law have bonded in recent weeks over the birth of Meghan’s second child with Prince Harry.

An insider said: “Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate. Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby.”

“They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, on June 4.

“The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together,” the source continued.

“They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”