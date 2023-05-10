Meghan Markle has hired Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted out for a hike in California with the mystery man, who reportedly worked for Kim back in 2016.

The sighting came while Meghan’s husband Prince Harry was back in the UK for his father King Charles III’s coronation.

Meghan Markle hires Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard amid coronation https://t.co/duCrGtzuz7 pic.twitter.com/FaQr3ZJhhp — Page Six (@PageSix) May 10, 2023

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London on Friday, leaving his wife Meghan at home in California with their two children – Archie and Lilibet.

He arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, and sat in the third row at the coronation.

Shortly after the ceremony, several members of the royal family appeared with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony – including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children.

Harry, who played no official part in the coronation, immediately headed to the airport to jet back home for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

He landed back in Los Angeles at 19:30 local time on Saturday, after taking a British Airways flight.

According to reports, Meghan decided not to attend the coronation to “protect her peace”.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie said during an appearance on This Morning: “People around the Sussexes guided the press at the time that this was very much about Archie’s fourth birthday.”

“I disagree with that to some extent because I also know from friends of hers that she’s protecting her peace as well. She is aware of how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story.”

“I think a lot of that, although it’s often portrayed as intentional that she wants to steal the spotlight, in this case, if she had simply come over and stood next to her husband, I would imagine the commentary and the narrative on the day would be very different for the days to follow.”

“I would say [that some members of the family are quite relieved Meghan isn’t going]. And I would put it down to the fact that so much of the attention then goes on someone who they would rather the attention didn’t go onto.”

“And if you look back at some of Harry and Meghan’s biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that everyone was always talking about them, the attention was always on them at times when it shouldn’t have been,” he added.