The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her new book 'The Bench'

Meghan Markle gives her first interview since bombshell Oprah Winfrey special

Meghan Markle has given her first interview since sitting down with Oprah Winfrey back in March.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her new children’s book, The Bench, on NPR’s Weekend Edition earlier today.

The former Suits star revealed her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie inspired the story.

She said: “I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realised how much happens in the quiet.”

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know… those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”

Meghan explained that she wanted to represent those who often don’t “see” themselves in books.

“Growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented,” she said.

“Any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion.”

“There are lots of little small moments like that that were personal memories or anecdotes that I wanted infused in there.”

“It’s a love story,” the mum-of-two added.

“It’s really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person.”

“I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family.”

The interview was recorded before the birth of Meghan and Harry’s second child Lilibet Diana on June 4.

The couple’s baby girl is affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother Princess Diana.

A statement shared on their behalf on June 6 read: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.