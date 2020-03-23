Meghan Markle drops royal title on charity website

Meghan is moving back from her primary role in the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been speculated to change their royal titles after stepping back from their primary role in the royal family.

The couple were awarded new titles, which mistakenly saw Meghan receive the title usually held by a divorcee or widow in an oversight by moniker officials. The titles are still currently under review.

However, on the website for U.K. based charity Smart Works, which Meghan is a vocal ambassador for, her HRH title is no longer in use.

The website once credited her as “Our royal patron, HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

However she is now credited simply as “The Duchess of Sussex” and referred to as simply “our patron.”

The charity helps women of all social and economic backgrounds to find employment. They provide job interview training and free professional clothing for women in need.

In a statement in January, HRH Queen Elizabeth confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving away from their royal roles.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the queen said in a statement released on Jan. 18.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”