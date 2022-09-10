Meghan Markle cancels Jimmy Fallon appearance after the Queen’s death

Meghan Markle has cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon after the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away aged 96 on Thursday.

Her eldest son, King Charles III has since ascended to the throne.

Meghan, who is currently in London with her husband Prince Harry, was scheduled to appear on the talk show on September 20, but it has since been cancelled.

On the same date, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to visit the UN General Assembly in Manhattan, but this appointment has also been cancelled.

It has been reported that Meghan’s decision to cancel her plans is because they are scheduled around the time that the Queen’s funeral could take place.

However, the date for the funeral has yet to be confirmed publicly.

A source told Page Six: “Meghan was due on Fallon. I don’t even know what she was going to talk about, but that’s obviously cancelled now.”

The upcoming episode of Meghan’s new podcast Archetypes are also said to have been delayed due to the Queen’s passing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in the UK at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, having jetted over from LA for events in Manchester and London.