Meghan Markle breaks her silence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, and her state funeral took place on September 19.

Meghan, who attended the funeral alongside her husband Prince Harry, has since opened up about the “outpouring of love and support” from fans since the death of the Queen.

Speaking to Variety about the period of mourning, the former Suits star said: “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband,'” the Duchess of Sussex added, referring to the late Prince Philip.

When asked if anything has come up for her in her relationship with the Queen since her passing, Meghan replied: “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

On how her and her family have processed the death, the 41-year-old said: “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.”

“Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”