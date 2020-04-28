Meghan Markle believes royal family ‘favoured’ her sister-in-law Kate Middleton

The Duchess thinks 'changes would have been made' if Kate was attacked by the press

Meghan Markle has reportedly told friends that the royal family “favoured” her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to DailyMail.com, the Duchess of Sussex believes the royal family would have changed their media policies, if Kate was constantly criticised by the British tabloids.

An insider told them: “[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised.”

“Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out.”

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan said they would no longer engage with four of the UK’s leading tabloids, just weeks after they stepped down as senior members of royal family.

A source close to the Duchess has since claimed “no one in the royal family should be surprised with the announcement”, as they knew how the couple felt about the British tabloids.

The insider claimed Harry went to his father Prince Charles and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II “constantly” about Meghan being bullied by the press, but they “wouldn’t do anything to change the protocol”.

The source continued: “[Meghan] said it was infuriating that Harry’s very real and valid concerns fell on deaf ears. Meghan said they made it seem like this is the way it is, deal with it.”

“Harry had been dealing with it far too long. She said he wasn’t going to let this destroy her life and their marriage.”

The friend explained: “Meghan said when she was living in England, she was being bullied by the media non-stop and Harry knew he had to do something dramatic to protect her and the family.”

“She said she was being treated unfairly and picked on for everything she did including rubbing her belly too much when she was pregnant.’

“She said there was no way she was going to go through motherhood being criticized for every little thing she did.”

“She said she told Harry that it was only going to get worse, It was a no win situation and the only solution was to take control of their own lives. Harry needed to take a stand for her, their son and his mother,” the source continued.

“Meghan said Harry made it crystal clear that they could not function in good faith under the current system… and that if it wasn’t revised and updated to their liking, they would have no other choice than to break from the royal family.”

“She said no one took his pleas seriously, so they had to take the issue into their own hands. This was about protecting the family and doing right by Princess Diana.”

“She said the British tabloids have haunted Harry since childhood and should have been kicked out of the media pool long ago. The system is broken and Harry wanted to fix it. She said he needed to take a stand and now they are doing it together,” the source added.

