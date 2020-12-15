Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign multi-year podcast deal with Spotify

The royal couple are set to host and produce their own podcasts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to host and produce podcasts on the streaming service starting later this month, starting with a Christmas special featuring inspiring stories.

The exclusive partnership was made through the couple’s production company Archewell Audio, with the first complete podcast series set for release next year.

Meghan and Harry said: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Spotify’s Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said of the deal: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world.

“That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling.

“We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”

The move comes after Meghan announced she was investing in Santana Barbara-based company Clevr Blends, founded by Hannah Mendoza.

In a statement on Monday, the 39-year-old said: “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.

“I believe in her and I believe in her company,” the mother-of-one added.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their roles as senior royals, revealing they would be becoming “financially independent”.

Back in September, the couple confirmed their partnership with Netflix, which is said to be worth $100 million (£75m).