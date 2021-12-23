Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share first snap of daughter Lilibet Diana on Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their 2021 Christmas card – which includes the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby girl on June 4, just over two years after they welcomed their first child Archie.

The family’s Christmas card photo shows Meghan holding Lilibet up in the air, while 2-year-old Archie sits smiling on his father’s lap.

Their holiday message reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families–from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!”

The Christmas card snap was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski from their home in California.

The couple have been living in California since they decided to step back from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family last year.