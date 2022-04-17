Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss onstage during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kissed onstage during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a special introduction to her “incredible husband”, who founded the sporting event, at Saturday’s ceremony.

The former Suits star then welcomed Harry to the stage, and the couple shared a sweet kiss.

"This is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family." Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gives a speech at the @InvictusGamesNL opening ceremony before introducing Prince Harry to the stage. pic.twitter.com/L3v6fDucZh — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 16, 2022

In her speech, Meghan also said that she and her husband were “so grateful” to the Netherlands for “welcoming us and for hosting the Invictus Games”.

The 40-year-old continued: “For each team, my husband and I both recognize it’s been a lot to get here both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with.”

The mum-of-two, who wore a white Khaite bodysuit and black trousers for the occasion, also took a moment to thank all of the athletes who attended the event. After teams from 17 countries were cheered into the arena, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their entrance and took their seats ahead of the official start to the @InvictusGamesNL opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/rjYy0SdBAA — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 16, 2022 She said: “It is here at the Invictus Games that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family, and your community off the field.” “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and the friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way. Because this is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family.” Meghan added that it was her “distinguished honour” to welcome the Duke of Sussex to the stage and praised his dedication to the Games.

She said of her husband: “He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these Games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you.”

“I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he’s your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.”

Calling him the father of “our two little ones”, Meghan concluded her speech by saying: “Please welcome my incredible husband.”