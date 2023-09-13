Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join crowds at the Invictus Games in Germany

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined crowds at the Invictus Games in Germany on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the wheelchair basketball contest between Ukraine and Australia, where they were met by huge cheers from the audience.

The couple were all smiles as they held hands while walking into the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Anytime Harry & Meghan steps out it’s a beautiful sight to see they embodies authenticity & everything that’s good.✨❤️ Furthermore, #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan have shown a deep passion for sustainability and environmental conservation.✨#SussexSquad #InvictusGames2023🥇 pic.twitter.com/HoOHkPey8A — Princess Meghan ♡ (@SussexSquad__) September 13, 2023

Harry and Meghan enjoying the wheelchair basketball game. Their joy at being there to support the vets and fans is infectious. 😊😊#HarryandMeghan #PrinceHarry #PrincessMeghan#WeLoveYouMeghan #InvictusGamesDuesseldorf2023 pic.twitter.com/7gTzRy8xC0 — Maria Angelica (@magelica151515) September 13, 2023

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 38, were spotted chatting with competitors and spectators, signing autographs, and posing for photos.

They also handed out medals to children on the basketball court, and gave high fives to the young participants.

It comes after Meghan arrived late at the Invictus Games on Tuesday, saying she had to spend more time getting their “little ones settled at home”.

Meghan and Harry appeared on stage, where the Duchess made an impromptu speech.

“It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party,” she said.

“Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home.

“Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.”

Meghan has reunited with Prince Harry at the #InvictusGames2023! The Duchess of Sussex was “late to the party” so she could look after their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who won’t be in Germany with their parents pic.twitter.com/K7BoXLpjrx — HELLO! (@hellomag) September 12, 2023

Meghan went on to praise the Fisher House Foundation, which provides a home away from home for military and veteran families while their loved ones are hospitalised.

The Invictus Games, an adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans, was founded by Prince Harry back in 2014.