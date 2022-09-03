Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ‘no plans’ to meet with Prince William and Kate Middleton next week

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have “no plans” to meet with Prince William and Kate Middleton when they return to the UK next week.

The Sussexes will be residing at their home on the Queen’s Windsor estate, which is only a five minute drive from Kate and William’s home, for five days.

According to The Daily Mail, the brothers have no plans to meet up, due to an ongoing rift between them.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between William and Harry and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

The two couples have not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

Prince William and Kate Middleton awkwardly sat away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this morning at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving back in June.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats on the right hand side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, sitting beside Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral, beside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.

Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any indication that the rift between the pair will disappear.