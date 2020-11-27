The couple purchased their first home in the U.S. earlier this year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate first Thanksgiving in their new home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their first Thanksgiving in their new home on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Barbara over the summer, where they’ve settled with their 19-month-old son Archie.

Ahead of their Thanksgiving celebrations, a source close to the couple told BAZAAR.com, “They are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family.”

“They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden.”

A separate source told PEOPLE magazine that the Sussexes were joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, for the special holiday.

An insider said: “They are very happy. Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside.”

The news comes just days after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

In a piece for The New York Times this week, the 39-year-old bravely opened up about losing her second child with Prince Harry this July.

Meghan explained that while she was changing her son’s diaper, she felt a sharp cramp: “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” Meghan wrote. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

“We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us.

“In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing,” she wrote.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first son Archie in May 2019.