The pair are reportedly talking about working together on a Netflix show

A new report has claimed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are “closer than ever”, after “working on their relationship”.

According to Us Weekly, the sisters-in-law have bonded in recent months, and are now talking about working together on an upcoming Netflix project.

A source said: “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.”

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

“Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them,” the insider said.

The former actress and Prince Harry signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix last year, to create original content for the platform.

The source added: “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

Last month, the same publication reported that Meghan and Kate were “in a better place” after the birth of her and Harry’s second child, Lilibet, in June.

At the time, an insider said: “Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate. Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby.”

“They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet.”

“The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together,” the source continued. “They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”