Meghan Markle addresses her return to Hollywood and the resurgence of Suits at star-studded event

Meghan Markle addressed her return to Hollywood at a star-studded event in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was “thrilled” to be back in Hollywood as she walked the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event, which highlights the accomplishments of women in the industry.

The former actress said she was “really proud” of the work she had done with her and Prince Harry’s company, Archewell Productions, including the Netflix documentary made about their life.

Teasing fans about whats to come, Meghan said: “We have so many exciting things on the slate.

“I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too, which is really fun.”

The mother-of-two was also asked about the resurgence of Suits, following the recent revival of the legal drama on Netflix.

Before she married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits for nine seasons from 2011 – 2019.

While it’s been four years since the show’s final episode aired, the legal drama has seen an increase in popularity in recent years, and has now crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined, as of Nielsen’s latest weekly streaming report.

Meghan described the show’s recent resurgence as “wild”, and said she has “no idea” what’s caused the renewed interest in the series.

She continued: “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”