Meghan Markle accuses the Royal family of ‘constantly berating’ Prince Harry in text to former aide

Text messages from Meghan Markle to a former aide have claimed Prince Harry faced “constant berating” from the Royal family over her father’s behaviour.

The messages were released by a London court on Friday, amid her ongoing legal battle with Associated Newspapers over the publication of a letter she sent her dad, Thomas Markle, back in 2018.

Earlier this year, a High Court judge ruled that the publisher had breached the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy and copyright by publishing parts of the letter in five different articles.

But ANL, publisher of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday, appealed to London’s Court of Appeal to overturn the ruling this week.

Lawyers for Associated Newspapers Limited have argued Meghan wrote the letter knowing it could be leaked.

Their appeal is being supported by new evidence from Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary to the Sussexes, who has claimed the Duchess wrote the letter with the understanding it may become public.

Texts and emails between Meghan and Mr Knauf were used in court this week, and were subsequently made public on Friday following requests from PA News agency and The Times.

In one text message, Meghan expressed her frustration towards Harry’s family as she penned a draft of the letter she sent her father in 2018.

The Duchess wrote: “The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H.”

“Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'”

“They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.'”

“By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.”

Meghan added in the text: “Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice but please do let me know if anything stands out for you as a liability. Eager to hear your thoughts…..”

At the end of the appeal hearing on Thursday, the three senior judges said they would “take time” to consider their decision before delivering their ruling at a later date.

If ANL is granted the appeal, the case could go to a full trial.