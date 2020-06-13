Meghan Markle ‘absolutely mortified’ over Jessica Mulroney’s ‘tone-deaf’ actions

The Duchess of Sussex has been dragged into her best friend's drama

Meghan Markle is said to be “mortified” after her best friend Jessica Mulroney threatened to sue influencer Sasha Exeter.

The Duchess’ pal has been dropped from a number of TV gigs, after she got into a “white privilege” row with Sasha earlier this week.

The lifestyle blogger claimed Jessica threatened her livelihood, after she “took offense” when Sasha asked her to use her platform to speak out about racism.

A source has since told DailyMail.com: “Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess.”

“She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was tone-deaf and heartbreaking.”

“Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”

The source added that they “wouldn’t be surprised” if this marked the “beginning of the end of their friendship”.

Jessica is considered one of the most well-connected women in Canada, and befriended Meghan when she moved to Toronto to film legal drama Suits.

The stylist is married to Ben Mulroney, the oldest son of the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and the couple share three children – who were a part of Meghan’s wedding party when she married Prince Harry back in 2018.

Twins Brian and John acted as page boys, who held Meghan’s train as she walked down the aisle, and Ivy was a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte.