Meghan and Harry ‘help’ their favourite journalists with bombshell Royal biography

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly given interviews to two of their favourite journalists – for an upcoming Royal biography that could be explosive for the Royal family.

Despite cutting all ties from major media organisations in the UK, the couple are said to have helped two journalists with their new book, set for a release in August.

The Mail on Sunday has revealed that the provisional title for the book is ‘Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan’.

The highly-anticipated book will allegedly portray a positive image of the couple and document the last two years from their point of view.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Omid has been dubbed “Meghan’s mouthpiece” and has only written favourably about her.

He was one of the first journalists to be told by her team about their video call to the Queen on her 94th birthday.

Royal insiders are said to be concerned that the new book could ruffle a lot of feathers.

The news comes just days after Meghan’s legal battle against the Mail on Sunday newspaper officially began.

In court documents, Meghan and Harry had to release private text messages between them and her father Thomas Markle, and claimed the media organisation tried to purposely “manipulating” her father ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

