Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence after $300k home robbery

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence, after her home was robbed.

According to TMZ, two men broke into the rapper’s mansion in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The thieves reportedly stole between $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, electronics and jewellery.

It is understood that the 27-year-old was not home at the time of the break-in.

Megan took to Twitter on Saturday night after the news of the robbery hit headlines.

She wrote: “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”

The Savage rapper, who appeared on Saturday Night Live last night, also announced she would be taking a break.

She tweeted: “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

One fan replied: “We understand completely and take your time”, while a second penned: “take all the time you need sister… we love you.”

