Megan McKenna dating footballer and model – after splitting from boyfriend Josh Riley

Megan McKenna is newly dating footballer Lloyd Jones, after splitting from her boyfriend Josh Riley earlier this year.

The 29-year-old has struck up a romance with the sports star, who plays for Cambridge United.

According to MailOnline, the reality star-turned-singer is smitten with Lloyd, and even attended his match against Charlton over the weekend.

A source said: “Megan and Lloyd have been on a few dates together, they’re really enjoying each other’s company.”

“It’s very early days but there’s certainly a spark there. She’s never dated a footballer before and she’s loving watching him play.”

Alongside his career as a footballer, Lloyd also works as a model, and is currently signed with IMG Models.

Megan confirmed her split from her boyfriend Josh Riley in April, after almost two years together.

The 29-year-old had been dating the businessman on-and-off since the summer of 2020, but never shared a photo of his face on social media.

The reality star confirmed their split to MailOnline, and said: “I want to deal with this privately and we had an amicable breakup.”

At the time, a source added: “Megan and Josh were spending a lot of time in different countries and things just haven’t worked out.”

“They have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Megan has removed the few photos she shared of herself and Josh from her profile.”

“She is incredibly busy with her career, working on new music, touring, and is celebrating the release of her new cookery book, she is focused on work right now.”

Josh, who is the director of luxury fashion company Yelir World, is clearly keen to stay out of the spotlight as he blurs his own face in photos shared on his Instagram page.

The pair were first linked in August 2020, after The Sun reported that Megan was “smitten” with Josh.

Before Josh, Megan famously dated TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and reality star Jordan Davies.