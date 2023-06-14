Megan McKenna announces her engagement to footballer Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna has announced her engagement to footballer Oliver Burke, following a whirlwind romance.

The reality star, 30, shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a video of the moment her beau proposed.

The sports star, 26, popped the question in a romantic setting in Montenegro, where they’re currently on holiday.

Megan captioned the post: “YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible.”

“I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband.”

Oliver commented under the post: “I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I can’t wait to grow old with you my wife to be. I love you. Forever. And always.”

The couple were first linked in February, and made their romance Instagram official in April.

During a recent interview with new magazine, Megan opened up about their whirlwind romance.

She said: “We have mutual friends and our first date was just so lovely – we’ve been inseparable ever since. We literally do everything together and I’m so happy.”

“He’s such a lovely person and I’m really positive about everything – my life and my relationship.’

Oliver plays for EFL Championship club Millwall, where he is currently on loan from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.