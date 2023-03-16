Megan Fox spotted WITHOUT her engagement ring amid Machine Gun Kelly split rumours

Megan Fox ditched her engagement ring as she attended an Oscars afterparty on Sunday night.

Amid speculation she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have split, the actress attended the star-studded Vanity Fair bash by herself, and without her ring.

The 36-year-old debuted a new look at the event, ditching her brunette locks for fiery red hair.

Red head Megan Fox remains superior pic.twitter.com/2iZSFx1g3p — natalia dyer’s pr manager (@stateofronance) March 13, 2023

A source has since told PEOPLE that Megan and MGK are still working through relationship problems.

The insider said: “They’re not completely done. They’re still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They’re just not ready to totally call it yet.”

Megan sparked split speculation on February 12 after she deleted all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The pair were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together.

Megan later returned to Instagram to shut down speculation MGK had cheated on her.

She wrote in a statement: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

The 36-year-old concluded her post with a prayer hand and a purple heart emoji, and turned off the comments.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.