Megan Fox sparks speculation she’s split from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has sparked speculation she’s split from her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

On Saturday night, the actress deleted all trace of the musician from her Instagram feed, just hours after they attended Drake’s SuperBowl party together in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 36-year-old also posted a string of sultry mirror selfies, alongside a video in which she appeared to burn a letter in a bonfire, along with a bag.

She captioned the cryptic post: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

The sentence is a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, which she penned about her husband Jay Z’s own affair.

Adding fuel to the fire, fans have also noticed that Megan is now only following Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem on Instagram.

Megan following Eminem has raised a lot of eyebrows, as MGK has been embroiled in a feud with the rapper for years.

The actress also has history with Eminem, as she starred into the music video for his hit single, Love The Way You Lie, with Rihanna back in 2010.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, following her split from Brian Austin Green at the end of 2019.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022.