Megan Fox ‘reconsidering’ her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after welcoming first child

Megan Fox is reportedly “reconsidering” her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after welcoming their first child.

They announced the arrival of their daughter earlier this month via the musician’s Instagram account.

MGK shared a video of himself and their newborn baby, with the caption, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed🥹💓♈️♓️♊️.”

A source has now shared exclusively with Us Weekly how the actress feels “renewed and refreshed,” and is reconsidering her relationship with MGK.

The source continued: “Megan has really leaned into motherhood again, she loved when her kids were little and has missed that phase.”

The report comes after a source has now shared exclusively with PageSix that the pair have “every intention of peacefully co-parenting their baby girl together.”

They also explained that although they’re “not living together”, Megan is “letting” MGK “stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible.”

The Transformers star and rapper “don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now.”

They also told the outlet that MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) was “there in the delivery room when their daughter was born.”

Awaiting the arrival of his daughter, the Home rapper shared that he felt welcoming his child with Megan would be a “bittersweet birth blessing” amidst their turbulent relationship.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022.

However, the pair reportedly split over the Thanksgiving weekend last year after Megan found “upsetting” material on her partner’s phone.

She then went on to share her pregnancy with the world on Instagram in November 2024.

“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the Instagram reveal at the time, seemingly referencing her previous miscarriage.