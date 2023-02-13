Megan Fox reacts to rumour Machine Gun Kelly ‘cheated on her with guitarist’

Megan Fox has reacted to a rumour Machine Gun Kelly “cheated on her” with his guitarist.

The actress sparked speculation she split from her fiancé over the weekend when she deleted all traces of him from her Instagram feed.

The Jennifer’s Body star also shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty”, before deleting her account.

Before deleting her account, Megan responded to a fan comment asking whether MGK had “got with Sophie” – seemingly referring to guitarist Sophie Lloyd from his band.

Megan did not confirm or deny the rumour, but replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie”, followed by a flame emoji.

The 36-year-old deleted all her photos with MGK just hours after they attended Drake’s SuperBowl party together in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She also posted a string of sultry mirror selfies, alongside a video in which she appeared to burn a letter in a bonfire, along with a bag.

The actress captioned the cryptic post: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

The sentence is a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, which she penned about her husband Jay Z’s own affair.

Adding fuel to the fire, fans have also noticed that Megan was only following Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem on Instagram.

Megan following Eminem raised a lot of eyebrows, as MGK has been embroiled in a feud with the rapper for years.

The actress also has history with Eminem, as she starred into the music video for his hit single, Love The Way You Lie, with Rihanna back in 2010.

A few hours after her cryptic post, Megan deleted her Instagram account.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, following her split from Brian Austin Green at the end of 2019.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022.