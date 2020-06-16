Megan Fox finally confirms romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has finally confirmed her romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the new couple can be seen holding hands and kissing while out and about in LA.

The news comes just weeks after Megan fuelled rumours she was dating the rapper, after she appeared in his raunchy new music video for Bloody Valentine.

The video was released days after Megan’s husband Brian Austin Green confirmed that they split late last year – after 10 years of marriage.

Speaking on his ‘…With Brian Austin Green’ podcast, the actor said he foreshadowed their split in a dream while she was working on a film last autumn.

He said: “About three weeks into her being gone and shooting, I had a dream that she came back from work, and that we were distant, that things were off, that things were weird…”

Brian said he texted Megan about the bad dream, but at the time she reassured him that things were fine.

But when Megan returned from shooting the movie, he said she wasn’t acting like herself.

“I gave her a few weeks, I figured you know, she’s been out of the country, she’s jet-lagged, she’s been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life,” he said.

Megan eventually told Brian that she felt more like herself when they weren’t together.

Brian revealed: “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.’”

“And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s, she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.”

Brian said they mutually agreed to “separate for a little bit”, and said: “I will always love her, and I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

On his podcast, Brian also addressed rumours Megan has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), and at the time he downplayed reports of a budding romance between them.

Brian said: “She met this guy, Colson, on set. I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

“I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way,” he added.

Brian and Megan tied the knot back in 2010, and share three sons together – seven-year-old Noah, six-year-old son Bodhi and three-year-old Journey.

