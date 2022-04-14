Megan Fox dodges kiss from Machine Gun Kelly in awkward red carpet video

An awkward video of Megan Fox dodging a kiss from her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly has gone viral.

The couple attended the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on Wednesday night, and the 35-year-old actress appeared to be irritated by the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker.

In a clip shared by Footwear News on social media, Megan blatantly snubs her beau as he tries to wrap his arms around her and kiss her.

The Transformers star looked less than impressed in the video, and MGK appeared to laugh off the embarrassing interaction with his soon-to-be bride.

Fans were quick to point out the tension between the pair, with one fan commenting: “Megan seems bothered!!! Hmmmmm.”

Another wrote: “She wanted nothing to do with him lol😂😂😂.”

A third fan commented: “Megan not here for his shenanigans 🤨.”

The couple met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they filmed back in 2019.

Shortly after Megan confirmed her split from her husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green in May 2020, she went public with her relationship with Colson.

The pair announced their engagement in January of this year, with Megan sharing a video of the moment her beau proposed at a sentimental location.

The actress captioned the post: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic.”

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.