Megan Fox defends Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist following ‘hurtful’ cheating allegations

Megan Fox has defended Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd, following “hurtful” cheating allegations.

Shortly after slamming claims a “third party” was involved in her rumoured split from MGK, Megan took to the comment section of his guitarist’s latest Instagram post.

She wrote: “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it—I will never understand. Why are people so…so dumb.”

The actress continued: “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.”

“You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. Middle finger up.”

It comes after a fan asked the Jennifer’s Body star if her fiancé had “got with Sophie” in a comment on Instagram, and Megan cryptically replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Sophie’s management team later told Page Six: “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

“It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan sparked split speculation on February 12 after she deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The pair were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together, and it is understood they are working on their relationship.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the actress shut down speculation her fiancé cheated on her, amid speculation the couple have split.

She said in a statement: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

The 36-year-old concluded her post with a prayer hand and a purple heart emoji, and turned off the comments.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.