Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘still together’ despite recent split rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing really well”, despite recent split rumours.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress and her rapper beau are still very much together, and are planning their upcoming wedding.

A source told the outlet: “As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation.”

“They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well,” the insider explained.

Megan shares three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK is the father to a 13-year-old daughter named Casie.

The source continued: “All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship. Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time.”

MGK and Megan starting dating in 2021 after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the couple got engaged earlier this year.

Sharing their engagement news on Instagram back in January, Megan wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…”

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.