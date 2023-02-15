Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted leaving marriage counselling office amid split rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted leaving a marriage counselling office earlier this week, amid rumours they’ve split.

The actress, 36, sparked speculation she split from her rapper fiancé, 32, over the weekend when she deleted all traces of him from her Instagram feed.

The Jennifer’s Body star also shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty”, before deleting her account.

According to reports, the couple haven’t “officially called off their engagement”, but Megan took her ring off after they had a “pretty serious” fight over the weekend.

In new photos published by MailOnline, the pair were seen leaving a marriage counselling office in California on Monday.

Megan looked tearful as she left the therapy session, as MGK trailed behind her.

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly look visibly upset as they leave marriage counselling office https://t.co/dazdOuP6Sl pic.twitter.com/m9YTI3HIaB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 14, 2023

It comes after a source told PEOPLE that the couple “had a fight over the weekend” and that the actress is “very upset” and “won’t speak to” her fiancé.

The insider added: “They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Megan deleted all her photos with MGK from Instagram just hours after they attended Drake’s SuperBowl party together in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She also posted a string of sultry mirror selfies, alongside a video in which she appeared to burn a letter in a bonfire, along with a bag.

The 36-year-old captioned the cryptic post: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

The sentence is a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, which she penned about her husband Jay Z’s own affair.

Before deleting her account, Megan addressed speculation MGK had “cheated on her” with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

A fan asked in the comment section whether the actress’ beau had “got with Sophie”, and Megan replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie”, followed by a flame emoji.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Megan was only following Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem on Instagram before deleting her account.

Megan following Eminem raised a lot of eyebrows, as MGK has been embroiled in a feud with the rapper for years.

The actress also has history with Eminem, as she starred into the music video for his hit single, Love The Way You Lie, with Rihanna back in 2010.

A few hours after her cryptic post, Megan deleted her Instagram account.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, following her split from Brian Austin Green at the end of 2019.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022.