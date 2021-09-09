Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement rumours

The couple have been dating since last year

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked rumours they’re engaged.

The couple started dating in 2020, after meeting on set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

A source has told US Weekly that Megan was spotted wearing a “ring on that special finger” as she watched her beau rehearse for his MTV VMA performance, which takes place on Sunday night.

The insider also teased Machine Gun Kelly, who’s real name is Colson Baker, has a surprise announcement to make during his performance.

Goss.ie have contacted the couple’s reps for comment.

Megan and Colson started dating last year following Megan’s split from her ex husband Brian Austin Green – who she married in 2010.

The former couple share three children – Bodhi, Noah and Journey.

Back in January, Megan shut down rumours she and Machine Gun Kelly were engaged.

The actress, who had been spotted with a ring on her finger, shared a photo of the ring to her Instagram story, and wrote: “F**k You.”