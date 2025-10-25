Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘back together’ months after their split and baby daughter’s birth

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance is back on.

It has been reported that Jennifer’s Body star Megan and rapper MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – have rekindled their relationship, months after their dramatic split.

Megan and MGK initially announced their split last December, one month after revealing their pregnancy. Their baby news came one year after Megan confirmed that the pair had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.

In March, the two stars – who had also previously been engaged – confirmed the birth of their baby daughter, Saga Blade.

Saga is MGK’s second child, as he also shares his teen daughter Casie with his ex Emma Cannon. Meanwhile, Megan is also a mum to sons Noah Shannon (13), Bodhi Ransom (11), and Journey River (9), whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Almost one year on from their split, there are now reports that the new parents have chosen to get back together.

Two sources recently spoke to People, and revealed that Saga’s birth has rekindled Megan and MGK’s feelings for one another.

“They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon,” one source stated, noting that it is not yet known if Megan will be joining MGK on tour.

“He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” they added.

Another source told the publication that baby Saga has brought the two parents closer together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

“Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways,” they explained.

“Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him,” the source continued.

Announcing the arrival of their new bundle of joy, MGK took to Instagram in March to post a brief clip of his newborn’s tiny hand.

In his caption, the 35-year-old confirmed that his daughter was born on March 27, writing: “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.”