Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced their engagement.

The couple shared the happy news on Wednesday by posting a video of the moment MGK proposed at a very sentimental location.

Megan captioned the post: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic.”

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.

The musician also shared a close up video of Megan’s engagement ring, which he had custom made.

He wrote: “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

“i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

The news comes after Megan finalised her divorce from Brian Austin Green in October, almost one year after she filed to separate from the actor in November 2020.

At the time, the Jennifer’s Body star cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

Brian confirmed their split in May 2020, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Days after Brian announced their split, Megan went public with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they filmed back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Brian is currently dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.