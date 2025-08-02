Megan describes being in the Villa this time round as ‘lovey dovey’ while revealing future plans with Conor

Megan has described being in the Villa the second time round as way more “lovey dovey” while revealing her future plans with Conor after being dumped on Friday night’s episode of Love Island.

The 24-year-old did have to weigh up her options before going back in the Villa, as “Conor was in a good place with Shakira at the time. But I thought it was worth a shot. It was a once in a lifetime thing to do.”

She added: “I left on really good terms. It was a nice way to leave and I’m very happy. I took a big risk coming back because I could have easily been pied but I have gone out with what I came in for – everything happens for a reason.”

When asked if there were any couples she felt that changed while she was out of the Villa, Megan replied: “I don’t think any couple has changed. I think Harry and Shakira being together was a shock for me but everyone is really genuine.”

“I definitely think all the other couples have long term potential, it all just makes sense.”

She found that entering the Villa for the second time was “a lot more relaxing and a lot more lovey dovey.”

She added: “It was I think a completely different experience the second time round and it was a different Villa to the first time when everyone was wife swapping.”

The couple that the actress is rooting for to take home the 2025 Love Island crown is Yasmin and Jamie, as “they balance each other out perfectly.”

Megan revealed that she hasn’t been back to Dublin yet, so is “excited” to do that with Conor when they both return to Ireland.

When asked if she would recommend going into the Villa as a friend, she replied: “I definitely would recommend it.”

“You learn so much about yourself and form so many different connections with people.”

