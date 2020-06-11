Megan Barton Hanson’s married ex-lover branded ‘petty’ – after he gets revenge on Love Island star

The reality star dumped Harry Fenner last month after finding out he has a wife

Megan Barton Hanson’s married ex-lover has been branded “petty”, after he bought her dream home.

The reality star recently dumped millionaire Harry Fenner after finding out that he’s married – and he’s since got revenge by buying a house that she had put an offer on.

A source told The Sun: “It’s a low blow from Harry as Megan had told him all about the house while she was getting to know him before she found out he was a married man.”

“She’s told her friends that it was her dream home and she was over the moon to have had an offer accepted on it.”

“Now Harry has got his revenge on her for his public humiliation, even though it was all his own fault.”

“He’s come in at the eleventh hour and put a higher bid in so she can’t have it. It’s beyond petty,” the source added.

Megan’s romance with the businessman was exposed last month, after they were papped kissing in a park in Southend, Essex.

But the Love Island star immediately dumped Harry, after she found out he has a wife.