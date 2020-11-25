Megan Barton Hanson slams Scott Disick’s ‘odd behaviour’ – after receiving bizarre DM from him

Megan Barton Hanson has slammed Scott Disick’s “odd behaviour”, after receiving a bizarre DM from him.

Last week, the reality star told fans she was “speechless” after she received a message from Scott – which criticised her behaviour towards Eyal Booker on Love Island.

The KUWTK star is currently dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, the sister of Eyal’s American girlfriend Delilah.

Speaking to LIT Entertainment News about Scott’s message, Megan said: “It was mind-blowing that a 40-year-old guy was trying to troll a 20-something year old. I was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?'”

“Honestly, I didn’t know if it was a joke. I didn’t know what the situation was. We looked at the time and my management were like, ‘He must have sent this at, like, 5 a.m.'”

The Love Island star also admitted she never responded to Scott’s message, and said: “It’s just odd behaviour…”

“If I was him with a beautiful 19-year-old on my arm, that’s the last thing I’d be doing, digging up the past from two years ago.”

The news comes after Scott finally addressed the ordeal on social media, by reposting a TikTok video of someone reacting to his hilarious DM.