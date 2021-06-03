Megan Barton-Hanson reveals she slid into Maura Higgins’ DMs – after revealing secret crush

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals she slid into Maura Higgins’ DMs – after revealing...

Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed she slid into Maura Higgins’ DMs.

The reality star appeared on Love Island back in 2018, one year prior to Maura’s stint in the villa.

Speaking to heat magazine about her “secret crush” on the Longford beauty, Megan admitted: “I think she’s stunning, I think she’s a powerful, strong woman.”

“But, I don’t know if she’s bi. But hopefully one day,” she added.

Jack Fincham, who is dating TOWIE star Frankie Sims, told Megan he’d “put in a good word” with Maura.

Megan replied: “I’ve slid in her DMs and got nothing… Maybe I just sent an emoji, just dipping the toe in. Got absolutely aired!”

Jack reassured Megan, saying: “She’d be up for it!”

This is not the first time Megan has opened up about her crush on Maura.

Last year, the 27-year-old was asked who she’d couple up with out of all the women who have appeared on Love Island.

She told The Tab: “Maura. I think we’re so similar in so many ways, like our views and stuff – but I don’t know if I could handle her, she’s very high maintenance, but I guess I am too!”

Megan shot to fame in the 2018 series of the dating show, where she finished in fourth place with ex Wes Nelson.

The reality star has since come out as bisexual, and has publicly dated a number of women – including Demi Sims and Chelcee Grimes.