Megan Barton Hanson left ‘speechless’ after receiving bizarre message from Scott Disick

Megan Barton Hanson has been left “speechless” after receiving a bizarre message from Scott Disick.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a screenshot of a message she received from Scott – which criticised her behaviour towards Eyal Booker on Love Island.

Scott is rumoured to be dating Amelia Hamlin, the sister of Eyal’s American girlfriend Delilah.

Scott’s message read: “Hey I recently saw your program love island. I had a few questions for you about it. Let me know you’re around to speak about it.”

Megan then replied: “Hey you.. what do you wanna know? x?”

The KUWTK star wrote: “I was recently introduced to a beautiful man named Eyal. When I went to see what he’s done on TV I was astonished by your behaviour.”

“To find you mugging him off and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humour and vulnerability.

“I’m extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason. I would like to know if you’d be willing to write him an apology.”

“The fact that you told him he wasn’t funny – when in fact, you are not Jim Carey, is absurd,” he added.

When Megan dumped Eyal on the 2018 series of Love Island, she complained about not having fun with him, and said: “You’re not exactly Jim Carrey. I can’t have fun with myself.”

Clearly baffled by Scott’s message, Megan wrote over it: “It’s not often I’m left speechless but.. sorry?! What have I just read? Genuinely a little concerned about Scott though.”