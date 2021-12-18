Megan Barton Hanson and James Lock ‘split’ after two-month romance

Megan Barton Hanson and James Lock have reportedly split after a two-month romance.

The former Love Island contestant and the TOWIE star confirmed their romance in October, after they were spotted kissing on a date night in London.

According to the MailOnline, the couple called it quits just days after they returned from a romantic Christmas trip to New York.

A source told the publication: “Megan’s relationship with James hasn’t worked despite her being hopeful after he surprised during the early days of them dating.”

“As time has gone on, they have argued more and the holiday they shared together in New York last week didn’t go at all to plan.”

“James spent Thursday night partying with friends and well and truly enjoying his single status again.”