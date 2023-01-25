Meet winter Love Island 2023’s newest bombshells – Spencer and Ellie

Two new bombshells entered the villa on Wednesday night – Spencer Wilks and Ellie Spence.

The Islanders received a text asking them to gather around the firepit for a recoupling – in which the boys were tasked with picking a girl of their choice.

However, the villa was thrown into chaos once Olivia Hawkins received a text to say two new bombshells were about to enter the villa.

Ending on a cliffhanger, the episode concluded before Spencer and Ellie chose who they wanted to couple up with before the remaining Islanders.

Spencer is a 24-year-old e-commerce business owner from Bournemouth.

Upon his upcoming stint in the villa, the bombshell said: “I’ll be out of my comfort zone, maybe I’ll find someone that I could be with forever and to share that experience with someone I think is quite unique. This is the only time I’ve been single, so it’s now or never really.”

“I’m very loving, so I’ll cuddle everyone,” Spencer continued. “I like doing stuff for other people. I’m excited all the time really. I do say the wrong things as I have no filter. If I think it, I’ll say it straight away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Wilks (@spennywilks)

Ellie, 25, works business development executive at a law firm, and is from Norwich.

Speaking about what gives her the “ick”, Ellie said: “Overconfident guys and men that think they can get any girl when they think they are so fit and a 10/10 when in actual fact they are none of the above. I like confidence but not arrogance.”

The 25-year-old admitted: “I’m single because I fall in love really quick, but I fall out of it just as quickly. I could literally fall in love with a chair and then a week later be like, ‘Oh wait, no, that’s a chair…’ I fall in love quickly because I build up a character of someone in my head and then they breathe in the wrong direction and I’m like, ‘Next!’”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Spence (@elliespennie)

