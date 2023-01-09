Meet the TV salesman looking for his ‘first love’ on winter Love Island

Haris Namani is hoping to meet his first love on the upcoming winter series of Love Island.

The 21-year-old is a TV salesman from Doncaster, will join nine other singletons on the hit dating show on Monday, January 16th.

He said: “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me. It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”

Haris continued: “I’ve never taken a girl home, I’m not going to say I’ve fallen in love until I’ve taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother.”

“I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well. Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me.”

“I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’”

