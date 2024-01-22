Meet the social media star who had his home transformed by Dermot Bannon on the latest episode of Room to Improve

An Irish social media star had his home transformed by Dermot Bannon on the latest episode of Room to Improve.

Daniel Davey is a qualified performance nutritionist, who has over 118k followers on Instagram.

During Sunday night’s episode, Daniel and his wife Sandra enlisted the help of Dermot and quantity surveyor Claire Irwin to renovate their four-bed home in Knocklyon with a leaking conservatory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot Bannon (@dermotbannon)

The couple revealed that they bought the property over four years ago, but the leaking conservatory made it so cold that they had to spend most of their time in the front room.

Daniel and Sandra said their main aim was to make their home more liveable for them and their two children, and to increase energy efficiency.

The couple had a budget of €130,000, and availed of a SEAI grant with a One Stop Shop for building works and an energy upgrade.

After the retrofit, their home went from a D energy rating to an A energy rated home.

Taking to Instagram before the episode aired, Daniel shared a video documenting their home’s renovation and wrote: “Some journey on Room To Improve, the ‘drama’ is part of the process but we actually had great craic which we didn’t expect, @dermotbannon is funny, at times… 😆.”

After the show’s premiere, the nutritionist also shared a photo of him, Sandra and Dermot alongside the caption: “Thank you, each person who contributed to our home, we are beyond grateful 🥹 and so bloody happy.”

“A special thanks to @dermotbannon who was the conductor of the orchestra 🎼.”

The season finale of Room to Improve will air on Sunday, January 28th, at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.